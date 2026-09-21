Nielsen Faced Potential Fine Of $50K Per Day In Tying Case

By Nadia Dreid ( September 21, 2026, 11:15 PM EDT) -- If the Second Circuit hadn't stepped in and paused a New York federal court order commanding Nielsen Co. to provide its national ratings data separate from its local offerings, the company would have racked up $50,000 a day in sanctions if it did not comply....
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