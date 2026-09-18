Swift Seeks To Narrow Truckers' OT Class Over Rest Time

By MJ Koo ( September 18, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A trucking company has asked a Washington federal court to clarify that truck drivers certified to pursue overtime claims cannot also pursue a separate theory that rest and sleeper berth time is compensable, arguing the theory was never included in the lawsuit or addressed when the court certified the class....
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