Maurene Comey Says DOJ's Firing Justification Is Off Base

By Stewart Bishop ( September 18, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey on Friday urged a Manhattan federal judge to find the Trump administration unlawfully fired her due to its dislike of her father, former FBI director James Comey, saying there's no support for the claim that an AUSA can be terminated without cause....
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