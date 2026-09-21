Ready Capital Beats Investor Suit Over Real Estate Loan Woes

By Katryna Perera ( September 21, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed, with prejudice, a consolidated class action against real estate finance company Ready Capital Corp., finding that the suit "comes dangerously close to 'puzzle pleading'" and that there is no evidence the defendants committed fraud prior to revealing struggles in its commercial real estate loan portfolio....
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