Trump Admin Sued Over $289M In Soon-To-Lapse CDFI Funds

By Katryna Perera ( September 22, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A business advocacy group has sued the Trump administration, seeking to force it to distribute over $289 million in congressionally appropriated funds meant to support community development financial institutions before the funds lapse at the end of the month....
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