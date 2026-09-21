NEC Hits Anker With New Patent Suit, Days Before EDTX Trial

By Ryan Davis ( September 21, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Japan-based electronics company NEC Corp. has sued over home security products made by Chinese rival Anker Innovations, accusing it of infringing six image processing patents, days before another NEC suit against Anker on similar patents is set for trial in Texas....
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