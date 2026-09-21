Combs' Attys Call Him 'Difficult' In Bid To Exit Rape Suit

By James Boyle ( September 21, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Sher Tremonte LLP are asking a New Jersey federal court to let the firm withdraw from a civil suit against Sean Combs, saying the mogul has failed to pay a "substantial balance" of legal fees and has been uncooperative, rendering representation "unreasonably difficult."...
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