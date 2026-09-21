Costco Says It Didn't Say 'Zero Heavy Metals' In Protein Powder

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 21, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- "Good, clean nutrition" doesn't actually mean "free of lead," Costco Wholesale Corp. told a Washington federal court on Friday as it pushed for dismissal of a proposed class action claiming its Orgain protein powders contained dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals....
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