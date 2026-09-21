Clippers Tap BigLaw Vet To Fill In For Suspended Owner
By Alex Lawson ( September 21, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Clippers on Monday named veteran corporate litigator John S. Gibson as the team's interim CEO and governor while team owner Steve Ballmer serves a one-year suspension for violating the NBA's salary cap rules....
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