The Preemption Gap In Prediction Market High Court Petitions

By Jordan Garman ( September 22, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The prediction markets litigation sweeping the country turns on whether the Commodity Exchange Act preempts state gaming laws as applied to sports event contracts traded on designated contract markets, thus barring state regulators from enforcing those laws against companies like KalshiEX LLC....
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