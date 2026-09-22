Ga. Justices Mull Reviving Injury Firm Client Solicitation Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( September 22, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Georgia's justices pressed a personal injury law firm Tuesday on whether an attorney's racketeering case accusing it of using confidential crash reports to land clients was rightly dismissed, hinting that the lower courts might have held the claims to too high a bar....
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