'Yikes' Email Sinks BIPA Coverage For Donut, Transport Cos.
By Lauraann Wood ( September 22, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- An email stating "Yikes ... no" in response to outside counsel's inquiry regarding a commercial bakery's biometric data collection practices proves the business and a logistics company misrepresented material facts while seeking insurance that could have covered an underlying privacy dispute, an Illinois federal judge said Monday....
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