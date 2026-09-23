Zillow Starts Renewed Bid To Exit Home Loan Kickbacks Suit
By Isaac Monterose ( September 23, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Zillow Group Inc. and its subsidiaries have filed a new dismissal bid in Washington federal court against a consolidated third amended class action complaint that accuses Zillow of running an illegal kickbacks scheme that provides affiliated brokers with business leads if they push homebuyers to use the company's allegedly overpriced Zillow Home Loans program....
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