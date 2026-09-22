9th Circ. Wipes Out $140M Class Verdict Against CenturyLink

By Craig Clough ( September 22, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit overturned a $140 million class verdict against CenturyLink on Tuesday, holding that the company's reasonable interpretation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act shielded it from liability for willful violations when it pulled consumers' credit reports during online orders for internet service....
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