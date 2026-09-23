And Now A Word From The Panel: Accessing Key MDL Data
By Alan Rothman ( September 23, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a bimonthly column that "rides the circuit" with the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation as it meets at venues around the country. This installment discusses how to access data about MDLs past and present using the panel's own resources....
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