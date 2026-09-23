DOJ Eyes Per Se Rule In Fragrance Antitrust Suit

By Craig Clough ( September 23, 2026, 11:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a New Jersey federal judge Tuesday that it plans to weigh in on fragrance-makers' bid to dismiss purchasers' price-fixing claims, saying the motion raises "significant questions" about a Third Circuit antitrust ruling that the court revised after the department challenged its wording....
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