7th Circ. Skeptical Of UP's Temporal BIPA Contractor Argument
By Lauraann Wood ( September 23, 2026, 11:39 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel seemed skeptical Wednesday that a government contractor exception in Illinois' biometric privacy law should be applied through a temporal test to determine whether such a contract's mere existence is enough to excuse defendants from the statute's informed consent requirements....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.