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Squires Wants Even More Review Of Patent From $253M Case

By Theresa Schliep ( September 23, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director again intervened in a case stemming from a Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of patent claims in a $253 million judgment against GoDaddy, asking the Federal Circuit to remand an appeal over a decision by top judges that revived the claims....

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