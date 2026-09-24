Bid For Conn. High Court Help Turned Down By PFAS Judge

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 24, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has, for now, declined a request seeking to ask the state's high court to determine whether state law allows for a medical monitoring remedy for firefighters who suffered forever-chemicals exposure from their protective gear that was manufactured with chemicals provided by 3M, DuPont and others....
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