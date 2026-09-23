Google MDL Coverage Suit Belongs In Calif., Del. Judge Rules
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 23, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state judge has stayed a lawsuit by American International Group subsidiaries seeking a declaration that they're not liable for covering Google's defense costs tied to social-media addiction multidistrict litigation, finding the parties must litigate in California where Google filed its own coverage suit weeks before the insurers....
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