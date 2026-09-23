NY Times Board Failed To Probe Anti-Israel Bias, Fla. Says

By Craig Clough ( September 23, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The New York Times Co.'s directors failed to address anti-Israel bias in the paper's coverage despite concerns about a freelancer who praised Adolf Hitler and repeated complaints from a newsroom whistleblower, a Florida state agency and a conservative think tank told a New York state court Wednesday....
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