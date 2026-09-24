Pipeline Groups Say Enbridge Ruling Weakens Tribal Deals

By Corey Rothauser ( September 24, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Two oil and gas industry groups have urged the Seventh Circuit to reconsider part of its ruling that Enbridge Energy is trespassing on Wisconsin tribal lands, arguing that the decision could make long-term pipeline agreements with tribes less reliable....
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