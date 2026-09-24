Texas Utility Commission Looks To Quash Coal Subpoena
By Matthew Perlman ( September 24, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Public Utility Commission of Texas is pushing back against a subpoena issued by BlackRock in a suit from Republican state attorneys general accusing asset managers of driving up coal prices by pressuring producers to lower their output to meet emission reduction goals....
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