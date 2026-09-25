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Mass. Car Seller Facing TCPA Suit Over Wrong Number AI Call

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 25, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Cambridge Honda has been hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing it of sending unsolicited AI-voiced robocalls and follow-up text messages to people on the National Do Not Call Registry, offering to buy their cars....

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