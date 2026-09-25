Judge Bars 'Inhumane' Conditions At NY ICE Facility

By Ganesh Setty ( September 25, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to ensure humane conditions and proper counsel access for noncitizen detainees held at its regional office in lower Manhattan, detailing squalid, unconstitutional conditions there during the summer of 2025....
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