What Opt-In Framework Means For Novel Space Activities
By Stephanie Roy and Connor Haffey ( September 28, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's Office of Space Commerce is moving from proposal to implementation of a voluntary certification framework for commercial space activities that do not fit squarely within the existing U.S. licensing regime....
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