YMCA Gets No Coverage In Child Sex Abuse Suit, Insurer Says

By Gina Kim ( September 24, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Great American Insurance sued YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties in Washington federal court Wednesday, arguing it has no duty to defend it in an underlying child sexual abuse lawsuit and that the defendant exhausted one of the applicable policy limits for payment of other abuse claims against it....
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