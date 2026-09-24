Iraq's $1.5B Arbitration Win Should Be Upheld, DC Judge Says

By Gina Kim ( September 24, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal magistrate judge has recommended granting Iraq's Ministry of Oil's petition seeking to enforce a $1.47 billion arbitral award it won against Turkey after the country violated a pipeline agreement, but the magistrate judge held off on endorsing a specific number Turkey must pay to Iraq....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.