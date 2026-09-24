Match Group Hit With Del. Suit Over Dating App Safety

By Jarek Rutz ( September 24, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Match Group Inc. stockholder has sued the dating app company in the Delaware Chancery Court for access to board records, saying it wants to investigate whether directors adequately monitored reports of sexual assault and other violence involving users of Tinder, Hinge and other Match-owned platforms....
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