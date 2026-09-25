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Enviro Group Says Border Wall Work Hit Oldest U.S. Geoglyph

By Crystal Owens ( September 25, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An environmental group says new research shows that an Indigenous geoglyph believed to be the oldest in the Americas has been partially destroyed by federal contractors working on a border wall through Arizona's Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge....

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