Enviro Group Says Border Wall Work Hit Oldest U.S. Geoglyph
By Crystal Owens ( September 25, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An environmental group says new research shows that an Indigenous geoglyph believed to be the oldest in the Americas has been partially destroyed by federal contractors working on a border wall through Arizona's Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge....
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