Tariffs, Not Fraud, Hurt Apparel Co.'s Finances, Court Told
By Sydney Price ( September 25, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Protective apparel company Lakeland Industries Inc. asked a New York federal court to dismiss a proposed investor class action accusing it of ignoring a former finance employee's concerns about its global sales data and concealing information about its true financial condition, saying missing earnings estimates is "unfortunate" but not fraud....
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