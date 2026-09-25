Waffle House Tobacco Fee Suit Stayed For Arbitration Bid
By David Aaro ( September 25, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday agreed to pause a former Waffle House server's challenge to a health plan fee for tobacco users until the court hashes out the company's motion to kick the dispute to arbitration....
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