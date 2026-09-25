Oura Can't Force Ex-CEO's Stock Option Suit To Arbitration

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 25, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday refused to make Oura's former CEO arbitrate his claims that the smart-ring maker ousted him and reneged on stock benefits, but tossed his claims that the company breached an employment agreement and an implied covenant to carry out the agreement in good faith....
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