Ex-Soldier Gets 70-Month Sentence For Telecom Hack Scheme

By Rachel Riley ( September 25, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday sentenced a former U.S. Army soldier to 70 months in prison and ordered him to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution for his role in extorting telecommunication companies by hacking their systems and holding sensitive data hostage for ransom. ...
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