Epstein Survivors Can Sue FirstBank In New York, Judge Says
By Sydney Price ( September 28, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that a proposed class of sex crime survivors can pursue most of its claims that FirstBank Puerto Rico was complicit in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes as his "longest banking partner."...
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