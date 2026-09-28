US Presses High Court To Skip Tesla Case Over PTAB Review

By Theresa Schliep ( September 28, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to pass on Tesla Inc.'s challenge to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's limits on patent challenges, arguing Friday that the agency is under no obligation to grant requests for patent review....
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