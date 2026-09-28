FCC Needs More Time To Weigh Verizon Copper Retirement
By Nadia Dreid ( September 28, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission says it needs more time to think about Verizon's request for the agency's permission to end copper line telephone service in certain parts of nine different states....
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