US, China Reach Deal On Tariff Cuts On $30B In Goods Each
By Jack McLoone ( September 28, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- An intergovernmental body tasked with managing trade between the U.S. and China has reached an agreement on $30 billion worth of nonsensitive goods exported from one country to the other that could benefit from more favorable tariff treatment....
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