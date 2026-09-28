Mom Blames McDonald's, Franchisee For Shooting Death

By Kelcey Caulder ( September 28, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- McDonald's and a franchisee's negligence led to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old worker at one of the fast-food chain's Georgia restaurants, the youth's mother claimed in a lawsuit filed in Gwinnett County State Court....
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