Titan Can Pursue Argentina Assets To Enforce $391M Award

By Caroline Simson ( September 28, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge gave the green light for an award creditor owed more than $391 million by Argentina to start seizing the country's assets, saying that Buenos Aires has "apparently made no effort" to pay the award in the nearly two years since she enforced it....
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