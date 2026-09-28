CyberSec Pro Stole $53M In Uranium Finance Heist, Jury Told

By Stewart Bishop ( September 28, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A prosecutor on Monday told a Manhattan federal jury that a Maryland cybersecurity consultant stole around $53 million in crypto by exploiting software bugs on the decentralized exchange Uranium Finance, while defense counsel argued that the government won't be able to show "whose fingers were on the keyboard."...
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