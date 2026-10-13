Justices Turn Away Ex-Ruby Tuesday Execs' Benefits Case

By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 13, 2026, 9:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former Ruby Tuesday executives' bid for review of their claims that Regions Bank underpaid them after their deferred compensation benefits were liquidated in bankruptcy, turning away a case the ex-executives said presented a circuit split....
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