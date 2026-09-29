What Comes Next For Digital Asset Regs After Clarity Act Flop

By Helen Gugel and Patrick O’Connell ( September 29, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 15, the U.S. Senate voted 50 to 49 to block consideration of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, leaving the measure short of the 60 votes needed to proceed. The bill, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support in July 2025 and had been under negotiation for more than a year, would have established the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for digital assets....
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