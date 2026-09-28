News Groups Call Out DOJ's Backing Of Fair Use In AI Fight
By Elliot Weld ( September 28, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A group of news organizations including The New York Times responded Monday to a letter of interest from the government supporting the view that artificial intelligence companies' use of copyrighted material for training counts as fair use, saying it was inconsistent with the views of the U.S. Copyright Office and the facts of the case....
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