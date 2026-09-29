Tech Giants Tell Fed. Circ. To Spurn Squires Remand Bid

By Adam Lidgett ( September 29, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Google, Meta and other tech giants that challenged an Express Mobile website building patent have asked the Federal Circuit to reject the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's bid to remand the case to the patent office for further proceedings, after a panel of top Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges upheld the patent....
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