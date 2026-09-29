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Feds Seek To Dodge Minnesota Evidence-Sharing Suit

By Tom Lotshaw ( September 29, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told a D.C. federal judge that Minnesota and Hennepin County litigation cannot compel it to hand over information for investigations into immigration agent shootings that killed two U.S. citizens and wounded a Venezuelan man....

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