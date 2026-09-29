Live Nation Can't Ditch FTC's Ticket Scalping Case
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 29, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Monday to toss the Federal Trade Commission's claims Live Nation ignored ticket scalpers and failed to disclose significant Ticketmaster fees upfront, finding the suit plausibly alleges Ticketmaster didn't enforce its own resale policies and duped consumers with "ambiguous and vague" disclosures....
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