NJ Panel Questions Atty's Authority In $600K Injury Settlement

By George Woolston ( September 29, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel Tuesday vacated a trial court's orders enforcing a $600,000 settlement in a personal injury case, sending the case back for an evidentiary hearing to determine whether counsel for one of the settling defendants had the authority to settle....
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