Google Beats Suit Over 'Pig Butchering' App Scams, For Now

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 29, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed with leave to amend Monday a proposed class action alleging Google falsely advertised its Google Play Store as safe despite allowing swarms of "pig butchering" crypto-scam apps, finding that the claims are barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act....
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