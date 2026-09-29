10th Circ. Sides With Early Retirees In Union Pension Fight
By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 29, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday backed a group of union retirees who alleged they were wrongly denied early retirement benefits from a multiemployer pension plan after they withdrew from work that was covered by a collective bargaining agreement, reviving one of their claims while rejecting an appeal from the plan's trustees....
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